James (Jimmy) Ray Dunaway, 74, of Beattyville Kentucky passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family members. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joanne; daughter, Carrie (Ben) of Lexington, Ky; and sister, Betty of Louisville, Ky as well as a host of additional extended family members. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Chester and Pearl; sisters, Freida, Bonnie, Lucille, and Irene.Jimmy was born on March 1st 1947. He was a graduate of Lee County High School. He attended college at Eastern Kentucky University and proudly served our country in Vietnam thereafter. He founded Dunaway Trucking in 1972 and hauled many miles of gas fondly known as “Double R”. For over 46 years motorists all around Central and Eastern Kentucky could rest assured that gas was readily available at their local Shell stations.
Jimmy was a devoted husband, father, and friend. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed a good (or bad) round of golf as much as anything else he did. His love of golf began at the Beattyville Country Club, where he was a member for many years. If in doubt as to where he was on any given afternoon, he was either playing a round or practicing his short game, making him dangerous from 150 yards in. He was forever encouraging others, both on and off the course. He was a member at Sag Hollow Golf Club, Greenbrier Country Club, and the Society of Seniors. He was an active Mason in his lifetime and a member of Proctor Lodge #213 in Beattyville. Jimmy was a man who loved God, family, and friends. He would give you the shirt off his back if he thought you were in need. His absence from our lives will leave an undefinable hole in our hearts; however, we find peace in knowing he is with our Heavenly Father and we will be able to join him again one day. “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away” (Revelation 21:4). A celebration of life held on Sunday November 21st at Newman Funeral Home .
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lee County Volunteer Fire Departments. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
