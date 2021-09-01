James Lee “Cotton” Hogan, husband of Linda Epperson Hogan and the son of the late Chester and Ida Golden Shoupe Hogan was born in Lee County, Kentucky on September 15, 1946 and departed this life at his home in Beattyville, Kentucky on August 26, 2021 at the age of 74 years, 11 months and 11 days. He was a retired CSX Railroad Track Foreman, a member of the Hopewell First Church of God, as well as a member of the Shriners and the Masons-Proctor Lodge #213. In addition to his wife, Linda, Mr. Hogan leaves behind his five children, Stephanie Shuler and husband Steve, Keith Hogan and wife Michelle all of Beattyville, Kentucky, Kevin Hogan of Hazard, Kentucky, Trina Perez McIntosh and husband Terry, and Christy Fox and husband Chancey all of Beattyville; 17 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; one brother, Roger Hogan of Beattyville; special friends, Jim M. Sipple and Scott Jackson; and a host of other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Paul, Gene, Richard, and Herman Hogan; and five sisters, Dolly McIntosh, Gertrude Napier, Cleta Moore, Allene Fraley, and Lucille Fox. Serving as pallbearers: Steve Shuler, Terry McIntosh, Chancey Fox, and Chuck, Ronnie, and Mark Epperson. Honorary pallbearers the Masons of the Proctor Lodge #213. Services held August 30th- 31st 2021 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Sherri Marshall officiating w/ Terry Mcintosh & Scott Jackson as co celebrants. Burial Hogan Cemetery of 217 Hopewell Rd S. Of Lee County KY. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam Funeral in charge of arrangements.
Service information
Sep 1
Service
Wednesday, September 1, 2021
2:00PM
2:00PM
Newnam Funeral Home Chapel
108 Center St.
BEATTYVILLE, KY 41311
108 Center St.
BEATTYVILLE, KY 41311
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
