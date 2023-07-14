“I am honored to say that my song "Cigarette Girl" from the 2009 Kindred Records album release, James Overbee and the Talking Machine "Stayin' In Touch", will be included on Swedish record label, Sound Asleep Records next "Hit The Hay" compilation disc. It's the 13th volume of the compilation series and is being released in celebration of Sound Asleep Records 30th anniversary in business. The album will be released early next year.
“This is a pretty cool thing for me personally because I remember seeing ads for the Hit The Hay compilation albums when the first volume was released in 1996. This was the year when I was really soaking myself in every record and sound that hit me. I was also beginning to write songs with the intent of sharing them publicly and on stage. I paid attention to the whole No Depression/Roots Rock/alternative country/dare I say, Americana/cow punk/power pop/folk rock/Uncle Tupelo broke up/ etc. etc. scene.
The labels and all that, I was very aware of at that time. I kept my nose in music magazines, biographies, autobiographies, documentaries, other music history books and the word on the street. So I of course remember the first Hit The Hay ads.
“I'm honored to be included in a series of such that has included work by songwriters, musicians and producers who are heros of mine and even a few artists and musicians I've worked with or who work with some of my people.
The list of such excellence goes something like this: Tim Carroll, Robbie Fulks, The Minus 5, Gwil Owen, The Bottle Rockets, Jason and The Scorchers, Phil Lee, Tim Eason, The Stapletons, Mary Lou Lord, Dan Janish, The Volebeats.. and a list of so many more. Go ahead.. buy a copy of every volume then get the new one next year featuring me and my band.. Like I said, pretty cool.
Thank you Sound Asleep Records and Jerker Emanuelson for the inclusion and the honor."
Peace and Love,
- James Overbee
