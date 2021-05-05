JAMES TAYLOR BRANDENBURG, husband of Alberta Louise Gross Brandenburg and the son of the late Taylor Ballard and Gracie Charles Brandenburg was born in Oneida, Kentucky on May 22, 1949 and departed this life at his home in Beattyville, Kentucky on April 27, 2021 at the age of 71 years, 11 months, and 5 days. He was a member of the Zoe Church of Christ and was a former machinist for Bundy Tubing as well as a former guard for the Three Forks Jail and Lee Adjustment Center. In addition to his wife, Alberta, James leaves behind one son, James Scott Brandenburg; two granddaughters, Kaydence Taylor Brandenburg and Serenity Grace Brandenburg all of Beattyville; one sister, Emma Sue Marshall and husband Everett also of Beattyville; one brother-in-law, Carl Dean of Booneville, Kentucky; a nephew, Charles Marshall and wife Kassi of Hazard, Kentucky; three great nieces and nephew, Taylor Ford Marshall, Adleigh Grace Marshall, and Kambria Elyse Marshall; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Darlene Dean; one niece, Camellia Dean; and his mother and father-in-law, Albert and Patricia Gross Banks. Services held Sunday May 2nd 2021 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Officiating: Darren Steele. Burial: Moore Cemetery of Mooretown Hill Rd. Of Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. The Newnam Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
