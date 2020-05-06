James Watterson, son of Jami and Matt Watterson of Beattyville, is the first Senior from Lee County to be rewarded the Pigman Scholarship for Engineering at the University of Kentucky.
There are only 35 Seniors selected throughout the state of Kentucky. And this scholarship did not come easy for James, because it such a difficult application to complete in order to just be considered for the scholarship. However, it was a dream for James to become an Engineer.
His grandfather had wanted to be an Engineer, but life got in the way and he changed his mind; and so James felt that going into the engineering field would fulfill both his and his grandfather's dream. This made him work hard to achieve his goal of obtaining that scholarship. So much so, that he even arranged a meeting to meet Stanley Pigman, the one who funds the scholarship and who the scholarship is named after.
James is, also, very good at math, which helped make his decision an easy one. Him and his father, Matt, even sat down and looked at James' strengths and weaknesses to determine which field would serve him best. Engineering was the clear winner.
We wish James much luck in his engineering endeavors. GO BIG BLUE!
