  Jamie Daniel Allen, son of the late James Edgar and Arnis Hacker Allen was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 22, 1966 and departed this life at his home in Beattyville, Kentucky on March 15, 2020 at the age of 53 years, 3 months and 22 days. He attended the Beattyville Baptist Church.Jamie is survived by three children, Amber Allen Johnson and husband Landan of Richmond, Kentucky, Dalton James Allen of Beattyville, Kentucky, and Andrea Jo Kehler of Booneville, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Colt James Johnson and Noah Alexander Kehler; his wife, Stacy Allen of Beattyville, Kentucky; a sister, Kim Williams and husband Paul David; and brother, Scott David Allen all of Beattyville; six nieces and nephews, Matt Williams and wife Tamara, Meka Williams Herald and husband Casey, Jessica Williams, Victoria Allen Abney, Christopher Allen, and Joshua Pierson; and a host of other relatives and friends.In addition to his parents, Jamie was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Pierson; and his nephew, Justin Paul Williams. Services at a later date. Online condolences: Newnamfuneralhome.com.

