Janet Ruth Durbin Mays, wife of Wallace Mays and daughter of the late Glenford and Ethel Rogers Durbin was born in Lee County Kentucky on January 18, 1943 and departed this life at her home in Sand Gap in Lee County on April 6, 2022 at the age of 79 years, 2 months and 19 days. She worked for many years at the Cathedral Domain Camp and Conference Center.
In addition to her husband, Janet leaves behind three children, Glenn Mays, Ronald Mays and special daughter Essie, and Chastity Fox and special son Ben all of Beattyville; four grandchildren, Derek Mays, Matilyn, Tyler and Tucker Fox; one sister, Rita Durbin of Beattyville; one brother Larry Durbin of Irvine, Kentucky; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, several brothers and one sister. Services April 11,2022 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Elmer R Mays officiating. Burial James L Durbin Cemetery of Sand Gap Rd of Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
