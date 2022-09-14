JANICE KAYE BROWN BRANDENBURG, the widow of Ronnie Eugene Brandenburg, and the daughter of the late Rollie and Nancy Marcum Brown, was born in Oneida, Kentucky on April 24, 1946 and departed this life in Booneville, Kentucky on September 8, 2022 at the age of 76 years, 4 months and 15 days. She was raised in Connersville, Indiana before moving to Lee County. She was a former food service manager for the Southside Elementary School for over 20 years, a former Lion Uniform employee, a former Data Com employee, a homemaker, a member of the women’s bowling league, and was a member of the Ida May Bible church where she was a member of the Women’s group. Mrs. Brandenburg is survived by two children, Dennis Eugene Brandenburg and wife Angela of Berea, Kentucky, Rhonda Brandenburg Miller and husband Fredrick of Lexington, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Cortney McClain and husband Jon, Kennedy White and husband Jordan, Kyra and Kayla Brandenburg, and Krymson Miller; two great grandchildren, Kaisyn and Oakley White; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Brandenburg was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Ronnie; a brother, Charles Brown and wife Regina; and two sisters, Wilma Jean Fields and husband Duane and her twin sister Joyce Jones and husband Tom. Services held Sept. 10, 2022 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial Brandenburg Family Cemetery of Delvinta of Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.