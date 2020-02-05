Janice Walker Crawford, widow of Mervin Crawford and the daughter of the late Carel and Frankie Combs Walker was born in Hazard, Kentucky on June 1, 1940 and departed this life in Beattyville, Kentucky on January 27, 2020 at the age of 79 years, 7 months, and 26 days. She was a former Social Service Aid for the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. She is survived by two sons, Emery Crawford and wife Marjorie and Mike Crawford and wife Brenda all of Beattyville, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Christy Kincaid, Byron Crawford, and Keshia Crawford; a great granddaughter, Brianna Kincaid; and one sister, Shirley McCoy of Charlestown, Indiana. In addition to her husband and parents, Janice was preceded in death by one son, Mervin Crawford, Jr.; and one brother, Touson “Buddy” Walker. Visitation & funeral service held Wednesday Jan. 29th 2020 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial: Crawford Cemetery of Coal Br. Rd. Of Lee Co. Online condolences at newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
