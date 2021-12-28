January 2021 LC Senior Citizen’s Center Menu
1/3 baked chicken, sides
1/4 pork loin, sides
1/5 grill chicken sandwich, sides
1/6 roast turkey, sides
1/7 meatloaf, sides
1/10 chicken tetrazzini, sides
1/11 sloppy Joe, sides
1/12 pork chops, sides
1/13 biscuit gravy, sides
1/14 chili, sides
1/17 CLOSED
1/18 burgers, sides
1/19 chicken pot pie, sides
1/20 fried chicken, sides
1/21 pollock, sides
1/24 veggie soup, sides
1/25 chicken broccoli casserole, sides
1/26 soup beans, sides
1/27 turkey casserole, sides
1/28 bbq chicken, sides
1/31 breaded pork chops, sides
We are opening the center for in-person dining 5 days a week starting the 10th of January and drive-up is still an option. We currently are not offering transportation until we get the van worked on.
