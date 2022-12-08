“I was honored when Jason Momoa asked me to write what ended up becoming “Ancient Song” for The Last Manhunt. It’s an incredible story and a great movie they’ve made. Congratulations, Jason, Maine Kinimaka, and Martin Kistler! It’s out now in select theaters and streaming on Apple TV, Amazon Video, iTunes and more.” - Ian Noe
Based on true events in the early 1900s Wild West, Willie Boy falls in love with Carlota from the Chemehuevi tribe despite being forbidden to be together. A fatal incident forces the young couple to flee the only place they know as home.
In a desert that purifies all, the search for Willie Boy forces everyone to face their own demons in this tragic tale of love, death, and desert heat.
