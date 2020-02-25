Jeffery Alan Davidson, son of Hazel M. Horn Davidson and the late MacArthur Davidson was born in Lexington, Kentucky on September 6, 1979 and departed this life at his home in Beattyville, Kentucky on February 7, 2020 at the age of 40 years, 5 months, and 1 day. He worked in construction as a roofer.In addition to his mother, Hazel, Jeff is survived by his brother, Ronnie Joe Davidson of Beattyville; a son, Austin MacArthur Davidson of Paris, Kentucky; niece and nephew, Autumn Brooke Davidson of London, Kentucky and Cameron Joseph Davidson of Beattyville; and two very special friends, Adam Begley and Craig Combs; along with a host of other relatives and friends. Pallbearers include Cameron Davidson, Adam Begley, Donald Combs, Craig Combs, Steve Brandenburg, Scott Jackson, and John Cook. Funeral and visitation held Wednesday Feb. 12th 2020 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Officiating: Ricky Isaacs. Burial: Davidson Cemetery of Long Branch Rd. Beattyville. Online condolences at newnamfuneralhome.com. The Newnam Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Jeffery Alan Davidson
- Brandon “Dookie” Gene Marshall
- Katherine Louise Charles Thacker
- Randell Jerome Mayes
- Archery Team to Compete in Louisville by Jeff Perdue
- Blah, Blah, Blah by Douglas Moore
- A Different View By Betty Crabtree
- Matescia ‘Tesci’ Thompson Stroud, Guest Speaker for Black History Month, at Thompson Chapel February 23
Most Popular
Articles
- Biting Audit Released on Owsley County Clerk Oliver
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report 2/13-2/17/2020
- Court House Comments 2/19/20 by LC Judge Exec Caudill
- A Legislative Perspective on the Kentucky General Assembly with State Representative Cluster Howard
- This Week in News for Senator Rand Paul
- A Different View By Betty Crabtree
- GENERAL FUND AND ROAD FUND RECEIPTS FOR JANUARY 2020
- LCHS Gymnasium Named In Honor Of Dunaway
- A Different View by Betty Crabtree
- Archery Team to Compete in Louisville by Jeff Perdue
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.