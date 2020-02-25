  Jeffery Alan Davidson, son of Hazel M. Horn Davidson and the late MacArthur Davidson was born in Lexington, Kentucky on September 6, 1979 and departed this life at his home in Beattyville, Kentucky on February 7, 2020 at the age of 40 years, 5 months, and 1 day. He worked in construction as a roofer.In addition to his mother, Hazel, Jeff is survived by his brother, Ronnie Joe Davidson of Beattyville; a son, Austin MacArthur Davidson of Paris, Kentucky; niece and nephew, Autumn Brooke Davidson of London, Kentucky and Cameron Joseph Davidson of Beattyville; and two very special friends, Adam Begley and Craig Combs; along with a host of other relatives and friends. Pallbearers include Cameron Davidson, Adam Begley, Donald Combs, Craig Combs, Steve Brandenburg, Scott Jackson, and John Cook. Funeral and visitation held Wednesday Feb. 12th 2020 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Officiating: Ricky Isaacs. Burial: Davidson Cemetery of Long Branch Rd. Beattyville. Online condolences at newnamfuneralhome.com. The Newnam Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

