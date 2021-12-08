Jeffery Hobbs, age 54, passed away Monday November, 29, 2021at his residence in Lewisburg, TN.
Jeffery was born April 10, 1967 in Campton, KY, a son to the late Roy & Nellie (Shelton) Hobbs. Jeffery was a factory worker, employed at Amteck. His greatest love was preaching the Gospel. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, Classic Cars, and Horseback riding. Jeff was a member and Associate Pastor of the Lords House of Prayer.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 22 years; Tina Hobbs, 3 sons; David (Virginia) Knox of TN, Markie Mays of TN, Jared Mays of KY, 1 daughter; Rebekah (Dawson) Mullins of TN. 1 brother; Cecil Shelton of KY, 1 sister; Evelyn Fox of KY, sister-in-law; Rose (Terry) Barone and niece Destiny Hurt, 3 grandchildren; Meira Knox, Gavin Mays, and Raelynn Mays, 1 special Nephew; Bradley Coomer and children, and many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; 5 brothers; Scotty Hobbs, Denver Shelton, Roy Shelton, Bradley Shelton, and Floyd Shelton, and 1 sister; Peggy Whisman.
Funeral services held Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Giles officiating. He will be laid to rest in the St. Helens Cemetery, located in St. Helens, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
