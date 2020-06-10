Jeremiah Fox Jr., age 9, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center in Lexington, KY. Jeremiah was born July 15, 2010, in Richmond, KY, a son to Jeremiah Fox Sr., and Kassandra White. He was a student at Lee County Elementary School, and in his free-time he loved being outdoors; hunting, fishing, and riding four-wheelers. Along with his parents; Jeremiah Fox Sr., and Kassandra White, he is survived by his grandparents; Bobby Fox, Richard White, Glenda Allen, and Becky Johnson, great-grandparents; Evelyn Fox, Emily Allen and Margaret Jewell, aunts and uncles; Kayla Jo White, Cody McIntosh, Jalia Fox, Bubby White, Corey White, Josie McIntosh, Duke Allen, Levan White, Austin Fox, Bobby Fox III, Chris Allen, Russell Fox, and Della Fox, as well as many other loving family members, and friends. He was preceded in death by his great grandparents; Bradley Allen, and Bobby Fox Sr.
Visitation held Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastors Rick Isaacs, and Mike Spencer officiating. He was laid to rest in the St. Helen’s Community Cemetery located in Beattyville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
