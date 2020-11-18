Jeremiah Fox Sr., age 26, passed away Monday, November 09, 2020 at his home in Beattyville, KY. Jeremiah was born February 17, 1994 in Richmond, KY, a son to Bobby Fox Jr., and Rebecca Johnson. In his free-time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle. Along with his parents; Bobby Fox Jr., and Rebecca Johnson, both of Beattyville, KY, he is survived by 2 brothers; Austin Fox, And Bobby Fox III both of Beattyville, KY, grandparents; Evelyn Fox, and Johnny Johnson both of Beattyville, KY, and many other loving family members, and friends. He was preceded in death by 1 son; Jeremiah Fox Jr, and grandparents; Bobby Fox Sr., and Susie Combs. A graveside service held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the St. Helen’s Community Cemetery with Pastor Mike Spencer officiating. He was laid to rest beside his son in the St. Helen’s Community Cemetery located in Beattyville, KY. To leave the family a special message please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update November 17, 2020
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for Monday, November 16, 2020
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update on Friday, November 13, 2020
- Thursday November 12, 2020-KRDHD COVID-19 Update
- Lee Co Superintendent Update for the week of November 16- November 20
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update on Tuesday, November 10, 2020
- Covid-19 Recommendations
- Over 1/3 of Ky. nursing homes have reported nurse shortages during pandemic; 1/6 have been short during 4 weeks or more
- COVID-19 CLAIMS TWO LIVES LOCALLY
- COVID-19 CLAIMS TWO LIVES LOCALLY
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- KY in the White House Task Force’s Worst Zone for Coronavirus
- Lee Co Superintendent Update for the week of November 16- November 20
- Lee County Man, James Sipple Missing
- Biggs Indicted for Attempted Murder of Pregnant Woman
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Covid- 19 was Once Again the Topic for the November City Council Meeting
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for Monday, November 16, 2020
- GUN RIGHTS GROUPS SUE CALIFORNIA OVER BAN ON FIREARMS ‘IN COMMON USE’
- The Babbling Belle
- Thursday November 12, 2020-KRDHD COVID-19 Update
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.