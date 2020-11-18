      Jeremiah Fox Sr., age 26, passed away Monday, November 09, 2020 at his home in Beattyville, KY. Jeremiah was born February 17, 1994 in Richmond, KY, a son to Bobby Fox Jr., and Rebecca Johnson. In his free-time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle. Along with his parents; Bobby Fox Jr., and Rebecca Johnson, both of Beattyville, KY, he is survived by 2 brothers; Austin Fox, And Bobby Fox III both of Beattyville, KY, grandparents; Evelyn Fox, and Johnny Johnson both of Beattyville, KY, and many other loving family members, and friends. He was preceded in death by 1 son; Jeremiah Fox Jr, and grandparents; Bobby Fox Sr., and Susie Combs. A graveside service held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the St. Helen’s Community Cemetery with Pastor Mike Spencer officiating. He was laid to rest beside his son in the St. Helen’s Community Cemetery located in Beattyville, KY. To leave the family a special message please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

