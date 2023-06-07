Jerry Baker, age 73, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Hazard, KY, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center. He was born January 9, 1950, in Oneida, KY, a son to the late Alfred & Pinnie (Bishop) Baker. He was a carpenter, and in his free-time he enjoyed camping, and wood working. Jerry is survived by 6 sisters; Judy Baker, and Geraldine Dean both of Mistletoe, KY, Ester Kenner, and Mildred Baker both of Pikeville, KY, Brenda Slaughter of Mistletoe, KY, and Joyce Hayes of Betsy Layne, KY, 2 brothers; Douglas Baker of Beattyville, KY, and Howard Baker of Mistletoe, KY, one niece, 5 nephews, and other loving family members, and friends. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 1 sister; Sylvia Baker, and 1 nephew; Phillip Dickerson.
A graveside service held June 6, 2023 at the Baker Family Cemetery, located in Mistletoe, KY, with Pastor Leroy Sanders officiating. Burial in the Baker Family Cemetery. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
