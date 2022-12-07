Jerry Lynn Combs age 75, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 at his residence in Buckhorn, KY.
Jerry was born December 15,1946 in Hazard, KY, a son to the late Kelly and Edna (Wooten) Combs. He was a former trainer for the International Paper Company and was a member of the Buckhorn Presbyterian Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in Vietnam from 1966 to 1969. Jerry is survived by 1 daughter; Kimberly of Hamilton, Ohio, 1 son Jason of Hamilton, Ohio, 3 sisters; Betty Faye, Vera and Rose, numerous nieces and nephews and many other loving family members and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Kelly and Edna Combs, 3 brothers Burt, Ivan and Danny and 2 sisters, Alice and Dolly. A Memorial visitation held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Buckhorn Presbyterian Church with Veterans Military Rites being held at the Johnson Cemetery in Buckhorn, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral home was in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.