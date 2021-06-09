Jerry Wayne Allen, the husband of Cora Thorpe Allen of Beattyville, Kentucky and the son of the late Oakley and Martha Johnson Allen was born in Irvine, Kentucky on July 24, 1962 and departed this life at his home in Beattyville on May 31, 2021 at the age of 58 years, 10 months and 7 days. He worked as a roofer and loved hunting, fishing, and hunting ginseng. In addition to his wife, Jerry leaves behind three children, Jerry W. Allen II and fiancé Becca Shouse of Heidelberg, Kentucky, Scottie Allen of Beattyville and Haley Allen and boyfriend Matthew of Richmond, Kentucky; six sisters, Zelma Partin and husband Jim of Lexington, Kentucky, Becky Deaton and husband Richard of Beattyville, Ruby Smith and husband JR of Richmond, Alma Allen of Beattyville, Mary “Miggie” Mullins, and Katrina Conley and husband Keith all of Richmond; special friends, Charley Cole, Ronnie Duff, Randy Ross, Deedle, Eddie Young, Sam Todd, Jerry Hayes, Johnny Johnson, Henry Brandenburg, and Jeff Fox all of Beattyville; and a host of other relatives and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Oakley Allen, Jr., Luther Allen, Robert Allen, and Jimmy Dale Allen; and two sisters, Thelma Duncil and Kathy Allen. Services held at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial in Brandenburg Allen Cemetery of Hale Ridge Rd. Of Lee County. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. The Newnam Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
