 Jerry Wayne Duke, age 57, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021 in Louisville, KY. Jerry was born June 2, 1964 in Lexington, KY, a son to the late Arlie Duke Sr.& Betty Jean (Moore) Duke of Beattyville, KY.  He is survived by; 2 sons; Scotty Wayne Duke, Nicholasville, KY, David Allen Duke of Va.,1 sister; Phyllis Richardson, Beattyville, KY, 1 special sister; Vicki Sue David, Nicholasville, KY, and many other loving family members, and friends. The family sends a special thank you to Paula Warner for her assistance. 

    He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers; William, Arlie Jr. and Eddie Duke. No services are scheduled at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. He will be laid to rest in the White Ash Cemetery, located in Beattyville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

