  Jesse Bennett, age 87, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Owsley County Health Care Center in Booneville, KY.  Jesse was born May 14, 1933 in Perry County, KY, a son to the late Tom and Sarah Bennett. He was a farmer all of his life as he was able to work.  He is survived by his wife; Donna (Estes) Bennett, 1 daughter; Marie (Ray) Anderson of Mistletoe, KY, 3 Sons; Jesse Junior Bennett of Mistletoe, KY, Ronnie (Missy) Bennett of Beattyville, KY and Charlie (Annie) Bennett of Booneville, KY, 1 sister; Stella May Sandlin of Booneville, KY and 2 brothers Pearl and Eugene Bennett, both of Booneville, KY, 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and many other loving family members and friends.  Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son; Randy Lee Bennett and numerous brothers and sisters. 

    Visitation Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Booneville Funeral Home until the time of the funeral at 1 PM. Burial Horn Hill Cemetery in Ricetown, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

