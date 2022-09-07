Jessica Reynolds, age 39, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, KY. Jessica was born August 5, 1983 in Booneville, KY, a daughter to the late Ralph & Rosa Lee (Woodward) Reynolds.
She is survived by 2 brothers; Billy Ray Reynolds, and Ralph Douglas Reynolds both of Booneville, KY along with many other loving family members, and friends. Along with her parents Ralph & Rosa Lee Reynolds she was preceded in death by 1 sister; Melissa Allen Reynolds.
Services for Jessica will be held at a later date.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
