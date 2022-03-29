Jimmie Dale Ross, widow of James Ross and the daughter of the late James and Edna Brandenburg Stapleton was born in Pioneer, Kentucky on April 26, 1944 and departed this life in Hazard, Kentucky at the age of 77 years, 10 months, and 23 days. Mrs. Ross is survived by her daughter-in-law, Ethel Ross; two grandchildren, Megan Ross-Harris and Eric James Ross; three great grandchildren, Brayden Anthony James Ross, Bentley Nelson James Ross, and Ellison Fawn Harris; five brothers and sisters, Betty Cleaver, Irene Jewell, Roy Stapleton, Billy Ray Stapleton, and Thelma West; and a host of other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents; Mrs. Ross was preceded in death by two sons, Anthony James and Charles Edward Ross; one brother, James Stapleton; and one sister, Sylvia Pierson.Services held March 25th, 2022 at Newnam Funeral Home with Gary Harris officiating. Burial Ross Cemetery Bald Rock Rd Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.