Jimmy Lee Brown,son of the late Elroy C. “Brack” and Nannie Johnson Brown was born in Lee County, Kentucky on December 20, 1946 and departed this life at his home in Beattyville, Kentucky on August 7, 2023 at the age of 76 years, 7 months, and 18 days. He was a member of the Hilltop Baptist Church. Jimmy is survived by three daughters, Joanna Cornett and Heather Brown both of Beattyville, Kentucky, and Brandi Fannin of Lancaster, Kentucky; 14 grandchildren; a special friend, Eva Arvin of Beattyville; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his two sons, Jeff and Jim Bob Brown; his ex-wife, Carolyn Brown; and many brothers and sisters. Services held August 11th, 2023 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial in Ashcraft Cemetery of HWY 1144, Fairground Ridge Rd of Lee Co. Newnam in charge of arrangements. 

