Jimmy Lee Brown,son of the late Elroy C. “Brack” and Nannie Johnson Brown was born in Lee County, Kentucky on December 20, 1946 and departed this life at his home in Beattyville, Kentucky on August 7, 2023 at the age of 76 years, 7 months, and 18 days. He was a member of the Hilltop Baptist Church. Jimmy is survived by three daughters, Joanna Cornett and Heather Brown both of Beattyville, Kentucky, and Brandi Fannin of Lancaster, Kentucky; 14 grandchildren; a special friend, Eva Arvin of Beattyville; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his two sons, Jeff and Jim Bob Brown; his ex-wife, Carolyn Brown; and many brothers and sisters. Services held August 11th, 2023 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial in Ashcraft Cemetery of HWY 1144, Fairground Ridge Rd of Lee Co. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collision in Lee County
- Lee Co. Court Appearances This Week -Public Record- Docket subject to change/s
- Weekly Lee County Sheriff’s Report
- Former Owsley Coach/ Teacher & Owner of Spencer’s Dairy Bar Passes Away
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- LEE COUNTY SCHOOL BUS ROUTES 2023-24
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Drug Bust on 52 East
- Lee County Sheriff’s Report
- Charlie (Buddy) Mays III Obituary
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.