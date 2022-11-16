Jimmy Thorpe, widower of Viola Faye Thorpe and the son of the late Johnny and Cora Thorpe was born on March 27, 1939 and departed this life in Beattyville KY on November 10, 2022 at the age of 83. He was a Marine veteran and retiree from Falcon Coal. Jimmy leaves behind his daughters Lisa Hall, Tammy Thorpe, and Jennie Pritchard (Buddy); one grandson Brandon Thorpe; one great grandson Casper Thorpe; one sister Reta Gabbard. Two stepchildren Ricky Angel (Cindy) and Tim Angel (Tammy); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends with special mention of his nephew Mike Thorpe.
A private memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
