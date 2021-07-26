Kentucky Career Job Center and EKCEPP are hosting a job fair on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the Happy Top Community Center.
featured
Job Fair Wednesday at Happy Top Community Center
-
- Updated
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for 6-10-21
- Village Apothecary - Moderna and J&J Vaccines Available!
- Outdoor Truths
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for May 29, 2021
- Owsley Co Health Center Covid-19 Vaccines
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update
- Gov. Beshear, Health Care Leaders Open Kentucky’s Largest Vaccination Site
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
Latest News
- Job Fair Wednesday at Happy Top Community Center
- Republican Women's Meeting
- From Our Archives: In Memorium George S. Williams
- HCTC Allows High School Seniors Opportunity to Graduate with Diploma & Degree
- A Different View
- LEGISLATIVE UPDATE
- Highlights of The July 2021 Lee County Fiscal Court Meeting
- Barrett Returns as LCMHS Band Director
Most Popular
Articles
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Daytime closures scheduled for KY 1071 in Owsley County
- Downtown Beattyville Alliance Changes Name to “Beattyville Main Street”
- State Rep. Wesley Addresses Lee County Water Issues
- Lee County 2021-22 School Calendar
- Shuler Faces 10-20 Years in Prison
- Traveling Wall Comes To Beattyville
- Barrett Returns as LCMHS Band Director
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Courthouse Comments
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.