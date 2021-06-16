Joe Slone, son of the late Roscoe and Kathleen Brandenburg Slone was born in Lee County, Kentucky on December 2, 1951 and departed this life at his home in Beattyville, Kentucky on June 8, 2021 at the age of 69 years, 6 months, and 6 days.He is survived by seven brothers and sisters, Betty Rhodus of Lexington, Kentucky, Roger Slone of Beattyville, Kentucky, Ruth Ann Lalley of Georgetown, Kentucky, Brenda Gross, Ben Slone, Bessie Wade, and Lucy Ann Slone all of Beattyville; a special brother, Michael Miller of Beattyville; and a host of many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by three brothers, James Slone, Roscoe Slone, Jr., and Jack Slone; and one sister, Janice Phillips. Russell Wade, Jonathan Wade, Jimmy Rhodus, Mike Miller, Roger Slone, and Ben Slone will be serving as pallbearers. Visitation held Thursday June 10th, 2021 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Funeral held Friday, June 11th 2021 also at Newnam with Billy Hensley officiating. Burial in Stone Cemetery of Wade Ridge Rd. Of Lee County. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. The Newnam Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
