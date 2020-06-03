Joey Childers, age 63, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his home in Beattyville, KY. Joey was born December 11, 1956 in Beattyville, KY, a son to the late Ishmael and Lillian Arlene Trent Childers.
He leaves behind a son Joseph Childers (Sherri) of Camden, Ohio, a daughter, Michelle Childers Chappell (Donald) of Camden, Ohio, 5 grandchildren, 2 grandsons and 3 granddaughters, 3 brothers John Childers of Campbellsburg, KY, Mike Childers of West Alexandria, Ohio and Jerry Childers of Hamilton, Ohio, 3 sisters Lois Childers Carpenter of Beattyville, KY, Darlene Childers Combs (Steve) of Gratis, Ohio and Judy Kay Moore Childers of West Alexandria Ohio and a host of loving family members and friends. He was retired from Blake Steel of Middletown, Ohio.
He was such a good hearted person, would help anyone in need, was always telling stories and jokes always wanting to keep everyone laughing and happy and feeling at home. He will surely be missed, he will always be in our hearts and thoughts.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday at 2:00 PM, June 2, 2020 at the Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM prior to the funeral.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
