John David “J.D.” Vanderpool, the husband of Drucilla Taylor Vanderpool and the son of the late John David and August Williams Vanderpool was born in Lee County, Kentucky on July 8, 1935 and departed this life in Irvine, Kentucky on May 3, 2021 at the age of 85 years, 9 months and 25 days. He retired from the Kentucky State Highway Department after working as a mechanic for 26 years.
In addition to his wife, Drucilla of Beattyville, Kentucky, J.D. leaves behind three nephews, Roger, Glen, and Kenny Vanderpool also all of Beattyville, Kentucky; two nieces, Judy Richardson and husband Jimmy of Irvine, Kentucky and Linda Hurd of New Hampshire; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Rothel and Lowell Vanderpool; and one nephew, Johnny Vanderpool. Private family services held. Burial in Bowman Cemetery of Old Highway 11 N, of Lee County. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
