JOHN EDWARD CREECH, the husband of Mrs. Joyce Durbin Creech of Beattyville, Kentucky and the son of the late Andy and Mahayla Oliver Creech, was born in Booneville, Kentucky on November 20, 1943 and departed this life at his home in Beattyville on August 9, 2022 at the age of 78 years, 8 months and 20 days. He was a former appliance technician and a member of the Queen of All Saints Catholic Church.
In addition to his wife Joyce, Mr. Creech is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, several close friends and neighbors.
Mr. Creech was preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters. Services Friday Aug. 12, 2022 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial Riverview Cemetery 899 Old State Hwy 11 of Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
