 John Reece Jr, age 82, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at his residence in Beattyville, KY. John was born August 15, 1938 in Beattyville, KY, a son to the late John Sr. and Mary Lou (Goosey) Reece. He was a retired carpenter by trade. He is survived by 2 sons; Andrew Reece of Beattyville, KY, John Reece of White Lake, MI, 2 daughters; Barbara Reece of Booneville, KY, Bonnie Reece of Versailles, KY, 5 grandsons; 4 granddaughters; and 3 great grandchildren, along with many other loving family members, and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Nola Jean Reece; and 1 daughter; Sherri Rene Allen. Graveside Services Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Addison Cemetery located in Heidelberg Community of Lee County. To the leave the family a special message please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

