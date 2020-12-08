JOHN STEVEN NAPIER, widower of Tammy Renee Marshall Napier and the son of the late James Panel and Gertrude Hogan Napier was born in Lexington, Kentucky on December 2, 1963 and departed this life in Richmond, Kentucky on November 30, 2020 at the age of 56 years, 11 months, and 28 days. He was a former Lee County Deputy Sheriff where he loved his job and felt pride in helping his community.
John leaves behind a daughter, DeAngel Napier (Wesley); a son, John Taylor Napier; three brothers, James Panel Napier, Jr. and wife Dedra, Donald Ray Napier, and Ronald Napier and wife Teresa; two sisters, Phyllis Spencer and Ida Coomer all of Beattyville, Kentucky; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.In addition to his wife, Tammy and his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Kenneth Leroy Napier, Chester Clay Napier, and Gerald Napier; one sister, Carolyn Elizabeth Napier; a special sister-in-law, Debra; a special brother-in-law, Clayton; and two special nephews, Jamie and Brandon. A private graveside service was held at Rock of Ages Memorial Cemetery. Newnam Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
