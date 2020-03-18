John T. Dietsch, age 73, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his home in Booneville, KY. John was born April 16, 1946, in Baltimore, MD, a son to the late John Dietsch, and Nannie (Watts) Dietsch. He was a steel worker, retired from working at Bethlehem Steel for many years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served his country from 1964-1967. He loved farm life, he enjoyed his horses, loved to travel, and was described as a very hard worker. Along with his wife; Jane (Marks) Dietsch, he is survived by 2 daughters; Nannie Lynn Parkman of Fort Knox, KY, Eileen Michelle Klemish of Idaho, 1 son; Travis Dietsch of Baltimore, MD and Step-daughter; April Lamica of Idaho, and other loving step-children, 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, best friend; Dave Clark of Arkansas, and many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; John and Nannie Dietsch. Visitation held Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Duda Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk Inc. in Baltimore, MD. Funeral services held Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Duda Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk Inc. Burial at the Oak Lawn Cemetery of Baltimore. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
