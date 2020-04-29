John William Burrows, Sr., age 78, formally of Booneville, and husband of Helen (Sebastian) Burrows, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his residence in Irvine, KY with his loved ones by his side. John was born March 16, 1942, in Grantsville, West Virginia, a son to the late Veril and Emel (Freshhour) Burrows. He was retired from the US Army after serving 27 years, and served his Country proudly during the Vietnam Conflict, a member of the Christian faith , loved to hunt, fish tell jokes and spend time with his family and friends. Along with his loving wife of 56 years, he is survived by 1 son; John (Tamara) Burrows II of Richmond, KY, 1 daughter; Judith Ann (Clyde) Viers of Hodgenville, KY, 2 brothers; Roger Burrows of Ohio, and James Burrows of Hodgenville, KY, 1 sister; Linda (Bub) Ferguson of West Virginia, 3 grandchildren; Tyler and Trevor Burrows and Cody Palacios, 2 great grandchildren; Padme and Natlie Burrows, along with many other loving family members and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. To leave the family a special message please visit, www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
