Johnnie Johnson, age 72, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021 at his home in Booneville, KY.
Johnnie was born June 13, 1949, in Beattyville, KY, a son to the late Paul and Ethel (Smallwood) Johnson. In his free-time he enjoyed horses, trail rides, and spending time with family & friends.
He is survived by his wife; Helen Johnson of Booneville, KY, 3 sons; Jeffery Johnson, Johnny Shane Johnson, and Eric Gilbert, 4 daughters; Helen Marie Johnson, Shannon Johnson, Becky Johnson, and Crystal Green, 2 brothers; Paul Eddie Johnson, and Leland Johnson, 2 sisters; Diane Johnson, and Janice Marie Johnson, 9 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and many other loving family members, and friends.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 brothers; Ricky & William Johnson, and 1 sister; Marie Johnson.
A private family graveside service will be held Thursday, October 7, 2021 in the Johnnie Johnson Cemetery located in Booneville, KY.
A private family graveside service will be held Thursday, October 7, 2021 in the Johnnie Johnson Cemetery located in Booneville, KY.
