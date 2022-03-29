Johnnie Johnson, age 44, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022 at his residence in Beattyville, KY. Johnnie was born August 13, 1977 in Lexington, KY, a son to the late Johnnie Johnson & Vivian Combs.
He is survived by 1 son; Dakota Johnson of Beattyville, KY, 1 daughter; Sabrina Johnson of Beattyville, KY, 3 brothers; Jeff Johnson, Eric Gilbert, and Shannon Johnson, 3 sisters; Becky Johnson, Crystal Green, and Marie Johnson, and many other loving family members, and friends. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; Elizabeth Johnson.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
