JOHNNIE WAYNE MANUEL, the husband of Mrs. Irma Lee Deaton Manuel of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, and the son of Mrs. Geneva Lee Shull Manuel of Hudson, North Carolina and the late Vernie Washington Manuel, was born in Bristol, Virginia on December 5, 1948 and departed this life in Mt. Sterling on May 20, 2022 at the age of 73 years, 5 months and 15 days. He was a retired purchasing officer for the Department of Military Affairs Kentucky Logistics and was a member of the Reid Village Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife Irma, and his mother Geneva, Mr. Manuel is survived by two daughters, Alison Manuel of Damascus, Virginia and Meredith Manuel of Louisville, Kentucky; 3 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; a nephew, Leon Manuel of Hudson; a niece, Watasha Manuel of Spruce Pine, North Carolina; a special niece, Jade Harrison; two special great nieces, Lauryn Harrison and Zaelynn English; several special brother and sister in-laws; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Manuel was preceded in death by his father; and two brothers, Steve and Scott Manuel.Services May 24, 2022 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Jimmy Overbee officiating. Burial Chester Deaton Cemetery of Brush Cr. Rd. of Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.