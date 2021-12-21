Johnny Shelton, the husband of Judy Coomer Shelton and the son of the late Hardy and Sadie Coomer Shelton was born in St. Helens, Kentucky on May 25, 1950 and departed this life at his home in South Lebanon, Ohio on December 12, 2021 at the age of 71 years, 6 months, and 17 days.
In addition to his wife, Judy, Johnny is survived by two children, Tonya Lynn Shelton and Johnny Shelton, Jr. both of South Lebanon, Ohio; two grandchildren, Nathan Sunnycalb and Carlie Allen; three great grandchildren, Kaidan Sunnycalb, Payslee Krebs, and Kassidy Sunnycalb; one sister, Edith Williams; one brother, Albert Shelton both of Beattyville, Kentucky; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Hardy “Boonie” Shelton, Jr., Herbert, Earl, Virgil, and Goble Shelton.
Services held December 18th 2021 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Jeff Kilburn officiating. Burial Coomer Cemetery of Marshall Rd of Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.