Jonathan Frost, age 40, passed away suddenly at his home Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Beattyville, KY. Jonathan was born June 22, 1982 in Manchester, KY, a son to Bobby & Phyllis (Amis) Frost. He loved children, had a wonderful sense of humor, and was an amazing artist. He loved to paint & draw.
Along with his wife of 10 years; Loora Frost, he is survived by his parents; Bobby and Phyllis Frost, 1 son; Alson Frost, 1 daughter; Isabella Frost, 1 brother; Donnie Frost, special brothers; Scott (Stephanie) Sandlin and Brian Glenn, niece; Ava Frost, special grandmother; Betty Sandlin, and many other loving family members, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter; Anna Frost, grandparents; Wilma & Alison Amis, and Hubert Frost & Florence Reed, aunt; Reba Woodward, special grandfather; Estill Sandlin. Funeral services May 19, 2023 at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Sandlin officiating.Burial; Amis-Baker Cemetery, located in the Grassy Branch community of Booneville, KY. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
