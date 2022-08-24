Joseph Craig Chatt, son of Callie Dale Chatt and the late Johnny Jack Chatt was born in Richmond, Kentucky on April 22, 1994 and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky on August 17, 2022 at the age of 28 years, 3 months, and 25 days.
In addition to his mother, Craig leaves behind his four children, Alleeah, Kenton, Carter, and Kendel; two brothers, Damien Chatt (Laura) and Joey Chatt; grandparents, Robert McKinney and Jean Tutt; and great-great grandmother, Esther Tutt.
A memorial service was held at the Ridge Chapel on Shoemaker Ridge in Beattyville, Kentucky on Monday, August 22, 2022.
