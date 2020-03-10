Joseph Martin Addison, husband of Helen Ruth Isaacs of Beattyville, Kentucky and the son of the late Millard and Eva Quillen Addison was born in Heidelberg, Kentucky on March 28, 1929 and departed this life in Beattyville, Kentucky on March 7, 2020 at the age of 90 years, 11 months, and 8 days. He was a member of the Heidelberg Baptist Church and worked for many years for the Congleton’s Coal Mine, but retired as an Equipment Operator for CSX Railroad. In addition to his wife, Helen, Joseph is survived by two daughters, Margaret Sue Allen and husband Ron of Winchester, Kentucky and Kathleen Denise Kincaid and husband Glenn of Beattyville, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Joseph Daily Allen and wife Mary of Winchester, Kentucky, Amber Camille Ballard and husband Robert of Lexington, Kentucky, Sarah Elizabeth Atanasov and husband Stoyan of Portland, Oregon, and Glenna Hope Coleman and husband Matthew of Beattyville, Kentucky; 10 great grandchildren; and five brothers and sisters, Kenneth Ray Addison and wife Dorothy, June Addison Clemons; Mary Jane Addison Wilson and husband Bob, Russell Addison, and Ada Francis Addison Durbin and husband Paul.Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers and two sisters, Clifford Ray Addison, Polly McDaniels, Winford Addison, and Lavina Addison Hughes. Visitation & Funeral: Thursday March 7th 2020 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Officiating: Vernon Goodman. Burial: Riverview Cemetery of 899 Old State Hwy. 11 Beattyville. The Newnam Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
