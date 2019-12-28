Joshua Lutes, a 2018-2019, 8th grader at Lee County Middle High School of Beattyville, was a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders in Lowell, MA June 23-25, 2019.
The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. The purpose of this event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country who aspire to be physicians or medical scientists, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.
Joshua’s nomination letter was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the Science, Director of the National Academy of Future Physicians, and Medical Scientists to represent Kentucky based on his academic achievement, leadership potential, and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.
During the three-day Conference, Joshua Lutes joined students from across the country and heard Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science Winners talk about leading medical research; be given advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school; witness stories told by patients who are living medical miracles; be inspired by fellow teen medical science prodigies; and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.
