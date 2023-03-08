Joyce Ann Gilbo Holeman peacefully slipped into the arms of her Savior the morning of March 6, 2023 in the hospital in Greenville, South Carolina. Joyce was 89 years old.
Joyce was born August 7, 1933, to Edgar and Addie Gilbo of Fort Smith, Arkansas. She had two older sisters, Mildred and Jewel. At a young age, her family moved to Bell Gardens, California. It was there, while attending Bell Gardens Baptist Church, that she met her future husband Bill Holeman. They married on December 16, 1950. After raising four children, she completed one of her proudest accomplishments. She graduated in 1998 from Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA.
Joyce served for over 60 years alongside Preacher Bill as a missionary with Kentucky Mountain Mission. She ministered on the Crusader school team, at Youth Haven Bible Camp, and at the Clay County Christian Youth Center. They pastored at Jacks Branch Bible Church for 29 years, while also ministering in the Urban community, followed by a ministry at Bethany Bible Church. Later, while she lived in Lee County, Kentucky, she was a member of Bear Track Bible Church. After moving back to Clay County she joined Grayfork Church.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sisters. Joyce is survived by her sisters-in-law Shirley Fryer and Joan Holeman, her children Susan (Gary) Chadwell, Gail (Ronnie) Miller, Gary (Janey) Holeman, and Eddie (Diane) Holeman, her grandchildren Karlita (Tony) Patrick, Keith (Kristin) Chadwell, Veronica (Ray) Hagen, Kristal (Ronnie) Farmer, Marisa (Bobby) Partridge, Brian (Brittany) Holeman, Rachel Holeman, and Rebecca Holeman, 13 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitations will be on March 10 from 6-8 pm at Rominger Funeral Home in Manchester, Kentucky and on March 11 at 1 pm at Youth Haven Bible Camp near Beattyville, Kentucky.
Funeral services will be held on March 11 at 2 pm at Youth Haven Bible Camp with the Rev. William Owens officiating.
Interment will follow at the Youth Haven Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Joyce can be made to Kentucky Mountain Mission (www.kmminc.org).
