Joyce “Irene” Dixon, beloved wife of the late Eugene Dixon passed away on Thursday June 25, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born November 15, 1932 in Beattyville, Kentucky to the late Elisha and Estelle (nee Maloney) Coomer. Joyce was a devoted mother to Nancy Lynn Hensley, deceased, (Willis), Tim Dixon, and Ronda Griffis Bailey (Randy); grandmother to Sandy Roark (Manford), Tony, Jimmy, Brian (deceased), Carrie, Dylan, Yasika, and Zack; great grandmother to Kirayl, Wyatt, Zania, Savannah, and Jeanetta; survived by siblings Dorothy Jewell, Brenda Sue Stamper, and James Ray Coomer. She was preceded in death by siblings Patton Coomer, Louise Markus, Billy Joe Coomer, Henrietta Colyer, Kitsy Ann Jones, and Robert Coomer. Joyce had many nieces and nephews and loved being called “Aunt Irene”. Also a very special Thank You to her devoted care givers Ruby Colyer Kane (niece) and Peggy Siefert. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, Ohio on Tuesday June 30, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Service will be held on Thursday July 2, 2020 at Word of Life Pentecostal Church, 613 Butler Ridge Road, Beattyville, Kentucky 41311. Visitation is from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM followed by the service. The interment will be at St. Helens Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Kentucky COVID-19 Update for Monday June 29, 2020
- Three New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Jackson County today (June 29, 2020)
- BREAKING NEWS - Christian Health Center announces 47 residents, 8 staff positive for COVID-19
- "Confirmed" Cases vs "Probable" Cases vs "Active" Cases Explained
- 7 New Confirmed COVID Cases Reported for Jackson County Today (June 26, 2020)
- Knox man gets 15 years for stabbing, holding woman
- By All Means BE FREE but also BE SAFE!!
- Virus on the rise
- Kentucky COVID-19 Cases Linked to Trips to Myrtle Beach (June 24, 2020)
- BREAKING NEWS: Appalachian Wireless in McKee related to COVID-19 cases
Latest News
- Joyce “Irene” Dixon
- Tracy Gross, Jr.
- Clayton “Turk” Holliday, age 41
- Beattyville Man Sentenced to Federal Prison
- 2020 LEE COUNTY Primary Election Results
- Motorists urged to use caution during annual 50-Mile Yard Sale on KY 52 in Breathitt, Estill and Lee counties
- A Different View by Betty Crabtree
- Kentucky Steam Heritage Corp. acquires diesel freight locomotive from Norfolk Southern Railway
Most Popular
Articles
- 2020 LEE COUNTY Primary Election Results
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Lee Adjustment Center Inmate Earns GED Amid Pandemic
- Downtown Beattyville Alliance, Main Street Beattyville Receives 2020 National Main Street Accreditation
- Kentucky Steam Heritage Corp. acquires diesel freight locomotive from Norfolk Southern Railway
- Beattyville Man Sentenced to Federal Prison
- Motorists urged to use caution during annual 50-Mile Yard Sale on KY 52 in Breathitt, Estill and Lee counties
- Courthouse Comments 6-23-20
- "The Hills I Call Home" Wraps up Production in Beattyville
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.