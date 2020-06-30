Joyce “Irene” Dixon, beloved wife of the late Eugene Dixon passed away on Thursday June 25, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born November 15, 1932 in Beattyville, Kentucky to the late Elisha and Estelle (nee Maloney) Coomer. Joyce was a devoted mother to Nancy Lynn Hensley, deceased, (Willis), Tim Dixon, and Ronda Griffis Bailey (Randy); grandmother to Sandy Roark (Manford), Tony, Jimmy, Brian (deceased), Carrie, Dylan, Yasika, and Zack; great grandmother to Kirayl, Wyatt, Zania, Savannah, and Jeanetta; survived by siblings Dorothy Jewell, Brenda Sue Stamper, and James Ray Coomer. She was preceded in death by siblings Patton Coomer, Louise Markus, Billy Joe Coomer, Henrietta Colyer, Kitsy Ann Jones, and Robert Coomer. Joyce had many nieces and nephews and loved being called “Aunt Irene”. Also a very special Thank You to her devoted care givers Ruby Colyer Kane (niece) and Peggy Siefert. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, Ohio on Tuesday June 30, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Service will be held on Thursday July 2, 2020 at Word of Life Pentecostal Church, 613 Butler Ridge Road, Beattyville, Kentucky 41311. Visitation is from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM followed by the service. The interment will be at St. Helens Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com

