JUANITA DUNAWAY DEATON, the widow and homemaker of Lee Deaton and the daughter of the late Shelby and Nancy McIntosh Dunaway, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on January 6, 1945 and departed this life in Jackson, Kentucky on February 18, 2021 at the age of 76 years, 1 month and 12 days. Mrs. Deaton is survived by five brothers and sisters, Jasper Dunaway of Ohio, Geraldine Fielder of Michigan, Lynn Dunaway, Pearl Spencer and Tracy Dunaway all of Beattyville; many nieces and nephews; her best friend and sister in-law Beulah Brandenburg of Beattyville; special friends, Gail and Phil Williams of Hudsonville, Michigan and Sheila and Jason Yarber of Beattyville; and a host of other relatives and friends. Private family services held with Lynn Dunaway officiating. Burial in Couch Brandenburg Cemetery of Fred Brandenburg Rd. Of Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update 2-12-21
- Owsley Co Board Thanks KRDHD for Vaccines
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update 2-9-21
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update February 8, 2021
- vaccine news better than many people realize
- vaccine news better than many people realize
- KRDHD Update for January 22, 2021
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for January 20, 2021
- KRDHD Covid-19 County Monitoring
- Veterans Walk-In Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- CCRKBA SAYS JACKSON LEE’S H.R. 127 GUN CONTROL BILL IS ‘INSANITY ON STEROIDS
- Woman Shot Dead in Booneville
- Study: These are the Places in Kentucky with the Biggest Tax Refunds
- “The Hills I Call Home” Premier Featuring Lee County
- A Quick Note from the Lee County Judge-Executive
- PRTC is Working Hard in the Snow Storm
- Lee County's ONLY Local 24/7 News Website!
- Lee County Sheriff's Dept Helping During Snow Storm
- State Rep Bill Wesley's Meet & Greet CANCELLED Due to Winter Weather
- Lee County's ONLY Digital 24/7 News Website!
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.