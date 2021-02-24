   JUANITA DUNAWAY DEATON, the widow and homemaker of Lee Deaton and the daughter of the late Shelby and Nancy McIntosh Dunaway, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on January 6, 1945 and departed this life in Jackson, Kentucky on February 18, 2021 at the age of 76 years, 1 month and 12 days. Mrs. Deaton is survived by five brothers and sisters, Jasper Dunaway of Ohio, Geraldine Fielder of Michigan, Lynn Dunaway, Pearl Spencer and Tracy Dunaway all of Beattyville; many nieces and nephews; her best friend and sister in-law Beulah Brandenburg of Beattyville; special friends, Gail and Phil Williams of Hudsonville, Michigan and Sheila and Jason Yarber of Beattyville; and a host of other relatives and friends. Private family services held with Lynn Dunaway officiating. Burial in Couch Brandenburg Cemetery of Fred Brandenburg Rd. Of Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.

