JUANITA MOORE MCGUIRE, the widow and homemaker of Luther Junior McGuire, and the daughter of the late Jim and Hazel Charles Moore, was born in Oneida, Kentucky on August 25, 1951 and departed this life at her home in Lee County on April 13, 2022 at the age of 70 years, seven months and 19 days.
Mrs. McGuire is survived by her son, Dailey G. McGuire of Beattyville, Kentucky; a special son, Michael Dale Fox of Beattyville; her sister, Madge Moore of Beattyville; two brothers, James and Paul Moore both of Beattyville; special friends, Al & Barbara Kustra of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, Curt Hoffman and fiancé Winnie of Greensburg, the St Barbara’s Catholic Church; special niece, Lindsey McGuire Bullock of New Castle, Kentucky; great nephews, Landen and Kaleb Bullock and great niece, Sophie Bullock; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Mrs. McGuire was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Luther; and sisters, Barbara Frye, Virginia Smallwood and Mildred “Minnie” Moore.
