On January 9th, The Lee County Fiscal Court held their regular meeting. The first item discussed at said meeting was the road report from the county’s road supervisor. It was stated that road crews have kept very busy the last few weeks dealing with flooding and wind damages due to the recent storms in the area.
The solid waste receipts for Dec. was approximately $44k (+). It was also stated for the ambulance report that during the month of October 2019, one hundred and twenty runs were made and billed approximately $48K (+). They do not expect to receive the total amount billed from the months of October through December which equal to approximately $300K (+). The payroll for those 3 months has equaled to approximately $120K (+).
The ambulance service has received their first quarter pay from McIntosh for $12K (+). As of the date of the meeting the ambulance service had made their 52nd run for January. The fiscal court was presented with a breakdown of what they have so far billed through the ambulance service and what they expect to collect so far. They are currently at full staff and are running two trucks 24/7 as stated.
On the tourism report it was stated that the Off Road Show that was held in Beattyville this past year is being planned again for this April. Also, Lee County will be celebrating their 150th year with a celebration to follow. A planning meeting for the upcoming celebration will be held tomorrow (Thursday) January 16th at 5:00pm at City Hall.
The fiscal court was provided with a copy of the Sheriff’s budget by Judge Exec. Caudill. This also included what the county, out of the general fund has paid after the budget was surpassed up until Dec.17th of 2019.
Caudill stated that in his opinion that there were places in the budget where expenses could be cut down after he can discuss it further with Sheriff Childers who was not present at the meeting. According to Judge Caudill Childers asked asked to pool funds, set his payroll, and set his budget, which is a yearly vote.
In many counties, the Sheriff operates his office on the 4% of taxes he takes in without any help from the Fiscal Court. In smaller communities, this makes it difficult for a sheriff to have enough money to make it through the year.
In Lee County, the Fiscal Court helps by allowing the Sheriff to pool funds, which means he puts the 4% he collected into the Fiscal Court Funds and we help him get to the end of the tax year.
However, the fiscal court also has committed to paying for a full time deputy and clerk in the sheriff’s office along with paying workman’s comp, retirement, health insurance, auto insurance and training. After Caudill took this matter to the county treasurer, he discovered this came to about $200k over budget. Caudill stated in this week’s column the following: “So, this translates into the Fiscal Court Approved a 198,000-dollar budget, a 120,000-payroll, without the Sheriff’s pay included, and the Fiscal Court commits funds to create a total budget for the Sheriff that is about $400,000. I think there are some places we can work to cut that back”.
Following the Sheriff’s budget issue it was approved that McIntosh Lane, Maupin Rd, Ruth Cornett Rd, and Brushy Mountain Road would be considered into the county road system. Mcintosh Lane was not originallylly approved until right before the close of the meeting when magistrate Ronnie Begley recommended that it be voted on again.
The Court also approved to pay the fee of $1000 for Jon Allen to attend an upcoming EMT class. Before closing Linda Smith reminded Caudill of whether or not they will make a motion in regards to the 150th Celebration.
The Tourism Board asked the Fiscal Court to make a donation to the celebration. It was agreed that the dollar amount of the donation will be discussed at the next meeting however, Smith did inform the court that signs alone are $250 a piece and will total to about $1k.
