be

       On Feb. 3rd 2020, Lee County Judge Executive Chuck Caudill and Mayor Scott Jackson signed a proclamation declaring the month of February as Black History Month in Lee County. Pictured with Caudill and Jackson is  retired teacher and LC school board member Avis Thompson. The signed proclamation stated that the month of February was chosen due to the birthdays of the esteemed Black Abolitionist, Fredrick Douglas and Abraham Lincoln falling during that month. Along with being the month that the NAACP was founded. Black history month was formulated in 1976 to provide an educational opportunity to broaden perspectives on the lives and contributions of African Americans nationally and globally according to the proclamation.

Tags

Recommended for you