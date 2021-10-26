Judy Ann Johnson, age 61, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 at her home in Beattyville, KY.
Judy was born June 28, 1960 in Irvine, KY, a daughter to the late Walter & Verna (Gross) Johnson. She was a house keeper, and in spare time she enjoyed sewing, and quilting. A beloved sister, niece, aunt, cousin and friend, she was also a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses church, located in Beattyville, KY for over twenty years. She is survived by 1 brother; Paul Johnson of Beattyville, KY, uncle; Charles Johnson, aunts; Gladys Estes, Vici Dean, and Ethel Belcher, Edith Steele, and Minnie Pearl Estes along with many other loving family members, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Walter & Verna Johnson.
A memorial service was held in her honor on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Johnson Family Cemetery, located in Beattyville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
