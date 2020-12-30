Judy Ann Smith, wife of Billy Paul Smith of Beattyville, Kentucky and the daughter of the late Jesse and Laura Irene Gentry Whitaker was born in Hamilton, Ohio on June 22, 1947 and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky on December 20, 2020 at the age of 73 years, 5 months and 28 days. She was a member of the Beattyville Christian Church and was a former Health Spa Manager. In addition to her husband, Judy leaves behind three children, Dean Yater of Hamilton, Ohio, David Yater of Beattyville, Kentucky, and John Yater of Hamilton, Ohio; six grandchildren, Samantha Richmond, Gerri, Tyler, and Autumn Yater, Kindra Collins, and Jerico Yater; three great-grandchildren, Cade and Connor Richmond, and Memphis Collins; one brother, Donnie Whitaker of Hamilton, Ohio; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Wilma Colopy. A private graveside service held at the Smith Cemetery with Bro. Ken Ward officiating. Newnam Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
