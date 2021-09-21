Judy Lynn McIntosh Phillips, wife of Thomas Keith Phillips and the daughter of Edith Lee Shelton Williams and the late Denver Ray McIntosh was born in Lexington, Kentucky on September 15, 1973 and departed this life in Jackson, Kentucky on September 14, 2021 at the age of 47 years, 11 months and 30 days. In addition her to husband, Thomas and her mother, Edith, Judy is survived by one son, Adam Keith Phillips; one sister, Michelle Williams; one brother, Steven McIntosh all of Beattyville, Kentucky; five nieces, Shanna Williams, Sarah McIntosh and boyfriend Pat, Shelby Brooks and husband Nathan, Chelsea Williams, and Stevana McIntosh; five nephews, Curtis Cole, Dustin and Emmett McIntosh, and Brook and June Moore; many great nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Judy was preceded in death by her father, Denver; her stepfather, Bobby Williams; three brothers and one sister, Emmett McIntosh, Gloria Fox, Wayne McIntosh, and Little Denver McIntosh; maternal grandparents, Hardy and Sadie Shelton; and paternal grandparents, McKinley and Susie McIntosh. Services held September 17th 2021 at St. Helens Cemetery of 138 Highway 2016 of Lee Co. prior to burial. Officiating: Nikki Horn. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam Funeral in charge of arrangements.
